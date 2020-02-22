-$0.47 EPS Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 785,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.