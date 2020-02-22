$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ECOL stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $50.26. 319,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,127. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in US Ecology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in US Ecology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

