$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.90. 2,645,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,861. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.