-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inflarx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.57). Inflarx reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inflarx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

IFRX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.55. 440,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.11.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

