$0.69 EPS Expected for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Moelis & Co reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094 in the last 90 days. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

