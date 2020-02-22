$0.72 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 821,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

