$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 573,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.