$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Paychex posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $89.05. 1,820,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. Paychex has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.