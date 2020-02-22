0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.49 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Iquant. 0x has a market capitalization of $176.49 million and $25.35 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Zebpay, WazirX, BitMart, Coinone, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, BitBay, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bithumb, Upbit, Tokenomy, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Gatecoin, Koinex, Independent Reserve, Bilaxy, Binance, DigiFinex, Poloniex, C2CX, Liqui, ZB.COM, Mercatox, HitBTC, Huobi, Iquant, Hotbit, Livecoin, ABCC, IDEX, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kucoin, AirSwap and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

