0xcert Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $132,631.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00480780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.67 or 0.06486360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00061518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010229 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

