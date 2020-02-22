0xcert Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $162,049.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00492040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.07 or 0.06509486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

