$1.02 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

