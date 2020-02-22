$1.15 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $155.00. 311,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $159.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LHC Group by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

