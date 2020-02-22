$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. 1,491,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,667. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $103.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

