106,541 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. 8,920,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.