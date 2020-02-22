1,154,642 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,154,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,404,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.60% of Iqvia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after acquiring an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Shares of IQV opened at $163.43 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

