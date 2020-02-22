134,739 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,170. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

