14,873 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $369.67. The stock had a trading volume of 526,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,792. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.