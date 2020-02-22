15,988 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.25. 844,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.22. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

