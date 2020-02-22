195,019 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,038,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 29.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IVV stock opened at $335.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

