19,750 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 431,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

