245,827 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 245,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,095,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 20.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $114.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

