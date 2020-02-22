27,225 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWS stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

