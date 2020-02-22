325,579 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,775,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 121.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 56.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

