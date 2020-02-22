3DCoin (3DC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $264,944.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.