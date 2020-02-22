3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

