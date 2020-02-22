$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $550,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PHAS stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

