73,755 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Purchased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

JEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

