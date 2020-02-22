77,096 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,096 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Global Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 24.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $647.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.39%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.