82,137 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,274,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 239,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,329,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,239,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 402,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.