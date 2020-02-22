Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,796 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

