Absolute Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,753.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $17,753.00 and $2,156.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.01082353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00051182 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00215586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004720 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

