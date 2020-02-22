Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $414,384.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CoinPlace and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, ZBG, YoBit, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinExchange, Indodax, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

