AC3 (AC3) Price Reaches $0.0005

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded flat against the US dollar. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $245,504.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

