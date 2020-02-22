Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Accenture worth $282,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 395,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $211.89 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $159.96 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

