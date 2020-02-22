AceD Price Up 87.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. AceD has a market cap of $72,545.00 and $141.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005326 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001075 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,663,230 coins and its circulating supply is 10,654,230 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

