Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Achain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $517,541.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Cobinhood, Coinnest and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Coinnest, Koinex, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitinka, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.