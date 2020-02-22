Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $579,857.00 and $5,942.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048805 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,361,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.