Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,540,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 416,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 3,474,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,880. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

