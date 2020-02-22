ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $702,738.00 and $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,756,355 coins and its circulating supply is 83,614,344 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.