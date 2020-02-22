Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.97% of Adecoagro worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 170.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adecoagro by 43.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Adecoagro SA has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.