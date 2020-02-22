Adelphoi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $273.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $190,463.00 and $273.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

