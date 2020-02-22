AdHive (ADH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. AdHive has a market cap of $161,813.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.