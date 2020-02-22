Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.06. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

