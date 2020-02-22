Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Adzcoin has a market cap of $68,518.00 and $2.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

