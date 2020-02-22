Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $57,770.00 and $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Adzcoin

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.