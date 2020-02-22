Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00818928 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

