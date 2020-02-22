Aeternity Price Tops $0.20 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Tokenomy, FCoin and BitMart. Aeternity has a market cap of $59.77 million and $10.55 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 347,925,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,104,774 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, ZB.COM, CoinBene, BigONE, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Crex24, OKEx, Bithumb, Liqui, Kyber Network, FCoin, Mercatox, Zebpay, HitBTC, HADAX, BitMart, Koinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Radar Relay and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

