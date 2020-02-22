Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 8,811,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.92. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.