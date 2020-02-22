AI Doctor (AIDOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,490.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bibox. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.29 million and $48,490.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00480908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.12 or 0.06556579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00060045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027623 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005100 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Huobi, Bit-Z, BitForex, Allcoin, BCEX, BtcTrade.im and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.